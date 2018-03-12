Fire breaks out at ATC Tower in Lengpui Airport in Mizoram, no casualty

he fire was noticed at around 9.30 am and it took half-an-hour to extinguish it





A fire broke out in the air traffic control (ATC) tower at the Lengpui Airport in Mizoram, but flight operations would not be affected, a civil aviation official said here. No casualty was reported in the blaze though some equipment were damaged, Deputy Director of state Civil Aviation Saidenga said. The fire was noticed at around 9.30 am and it took half-an-hour to extinguish it, he told PTI.

The fire was suspected to have been caused by an electric short circuit inside the tower. He said the flights would operate today as usual as alternative arrangements have been made for the ATC from a room inside the terminal building. Three flights operate from the lone airport in the state located near here. While two connect Aizawl and Kolkata, the third operates on the Aizawl-Guwahati-Delhi route.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever