Fire breaks out at Bill and Hillary Clinton's property in New York

A fire that broke out in a U.S. Secret Service facility at former president and first lady Bill and Hillary Clinton's property at Chappaqua in New York state has been extinguished



A fire that broke out in a U.S. Secret Service facility at former president and first lady Bill and Hillary Clinton's property at Chappaqua in New York state has been extinguished. The fire reportedly started on the second floor of the facility. However, the building in which the fire broke out was not connected to the home of Clintons.

Bill and Hillary Clinton were not present there at the time of the fire. 'This report is wrong, & creating much hysteria. Yes, a small fire broke out in the @SecretService facility today on Clinton property, in a building not connected to their home. Fire was put out, local FD responded. The Clintons were not home. All is ok,' Hillary Clinton Communications Director Nick Merrill tweeted while dismissing a report that the fire broke in Clinton's house.

The fire was put out and nobody was injured, CNN quoted Sgt. Arthur Mendoza of the New Castle Police Department as saying. According to reports, the Clinton's bought the property next door to their Chappaqua mansion in 2016 and turned the properties into a single compound. Chappaqua is about 40 miles north of New York City.

