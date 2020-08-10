Fire breaks out at building on Pollock Street in Kolkata

A massive fire broke out at a multi-storeyed building at Pollock Street in the central part of the city at around 5.25 pm on Monday, fire brigade officials said. At least 10 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire which broke out at the G+5 building housing several offices, they said.

Kolkata: Fire breaks out at a building on Pollock Street; six fire tenders rushed to the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/x4atjfT7JT — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2020

The building was evacuated, a senior official said.

"Our officers are fighting tooth and nail to douse the fire. We are trying hard so that the blaze does not spread to the nearby structures," he said.

