Fire breaks out at five-storey building in Kolkata

The blaze started on the second floor of the building in which several godowns of leather items are located, they said

A fire broke out at a five-storey building in Topsia area here on Wednesday evening, fire brigade officials said. The blaze started on the second floor of the building in which several godowns of leather items are located, they said.

Police said there was no information of any person being trapped in the fire or any report of casualty. The fire that broke out at 8.35 pm was brought under control at around 10.30 pm, the officials said, adding that five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control.

They said a huge amount of raw and finished leather articles, besides several inflammable articles were stored in the building. "The area is also very congested and it is difficult to conduct fire fighting operation," the officials said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

