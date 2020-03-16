Fire breaks out at godown in Sewri, no casualties reported

Fire brigade at the spot of the fire. Picture/Ashish Raje

A fire was reported at a godown in Coal depot, Sewri around 11.20am on Monday. No casualties have been reported. Over six fire engines were rushed to the spot.





A fire broke out at a godown in Laxmi Vilas Hotel, Fosberry Road, Sewri (East). Six fire engines are on the spot. No injuries have been reported yet. pic.twitter.com/2CGNxLz4gS — mid-day (@mid_day) March 16, 2020



The fire was reported from the godown near Laxmi Vilas Hotel at the coal Depot in Fosberry Road. Mumbai fire brigade officials are currently trying to douse the fire. More details are awaited.

