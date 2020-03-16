Search

Fire breaks out at godown in Sewri, no casualties reported

Published: Mar 16, 2020, 12:29 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The fire was reported from the godown near Laxmi Vilas Hotel at the coal Depot in Fosberry Road at Sewri East

Fire brigade at the spot of the fire. Picture/Ashish Raje
A fire was reported at a godown in Coal depot, Sewri around 11.20am on Monday. No casualties have been reported. Over six fire engines were rushed to the spot.


The fire was reported from the godown near Laxmi Vilas Hotel at the coal Depot in Fosberry Road. Mumbai fire brigade officials are currently trying to douse the fire. More details are awaited.

