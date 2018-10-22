Fire breaks out at godown in west Delhi

national

The official said no casualties have been reported so far and the reason for the fire would be ascertained after it is extinguished

Representational picture

A fire broke out on Sunday night at a godown in west Delhi's Moti Nagar, the Fire Department said. A Delhi Fire Services official said that a call was received at 8.40 pm about smoke coming out from the godown located on the Rama Road at Moti Nagar.

He said 12 fire tenders have been pressed into operation, but the blaze is still raging and not under control even at 10.15 pm. The official said no casualties have been reported so far and the reason for the fire would be ascertained after it is extinguished.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever