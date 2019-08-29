Fire breaks out at govt hospital in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

national

Three fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the blaze

Fire breaks out at Mother & Child Care Unit of the Government Medical College & Hospital, in Cooch Behar. Pic/ANI

West Bengal: A fire broke out at the Mother and Child Care Unit of a government hospital in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Thursday. According to news agency, ANI, three fire tenders arrived at the spot to douse the blaze. All patients were evacuated from the affected area, hospital authorities informed.

West Bengal: Fire breaks out at Mother & Child Care Unit of the Government Medical College & Hospital, in Cooch Behar. Three fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/LSMd6lStJ3 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2019

In another incident, a major mishap was averted after a fire was reported on Thursday morning in the Hyderabad-New Delhi, Telangana Express. It was doused after fire tenders were pressed into service immediately.

According to the CPRO of Northern Railway, a fire in the brake binding of the Express train. The incident took place near Asoti-Ballabgarh in Haryana at around 7:43 am. Up and down services on the route were affected due to the incident, the CPRO informed. No loss of life or injury was reported. More details in this regard are awaited.

