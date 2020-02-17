Search

Fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in south Mumbai, no injuries reported

Updated: Feb 17, 2020, 13:48 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The Mumbai fire brigade has declared it a Level 3 fire and are currently on the spot.

(Photo: Ashish Raje)
(Photo: Ashish Raje)

A fire broke out on the 8th floor of GST Bhavan building at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazagaon, Byculla (East) around 12.35pm. No injuries have been reported so far.

More details awaited.

