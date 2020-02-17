Fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in south Mumbai, no injuries reported

A fire broke out on the 8th floor of GST Bhavan building at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazagaon, Byculla (East) around 12.35pm. No injuries have been reported so far.

The Mumbai fire brigade has declared it a Level 3 fire and are currently on the spot.

More details awaited.

