Fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in south Mumbai, no injuries reported
The Mumbai fire brigade has declared it a Level 3 fire and are currently on the spot.
(Photo: Ashish Raje)
A fire broke out on the 8th floor of GST Bhavan building at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazagaon, Byculla (East) around 12.35pm. No injuries have been reported so far.
A fire broke out on the 8th floor of GST Bhavan building at Maharana Pratap Chowk, Mazagaon, Byculla (East). No injuries have been reported so far— mid-day (@mid_day) February 17, 2020
Via. Suresh K pic.twitter.com/IQPRVuk6mm
The Mumbai fire brigade has declared it a Level 3 fire and are currently on the spot.
More details awaited.
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe