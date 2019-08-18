Fire breaks out at hospital in Dantewada, no casualties reported

national

The hospital was heavily damaged in the incident. Three labour wards were gutted in the fire

A fire broke out in a hospital in Chandigarh. Pic/ANI

A fire broke out at Women and Child Hospital in Geedam in the morning on Sunday. However, no one suffered any injuries and no casualties were reported. Doctor Abhay Sharma told news agency ANI, "Around 6:30, I got the information about the fire. We immediately rushed to the hospital. Hospital workers told that the fire broke out due to a short circuit. We informed officials about the incident. We shifted children to other wards. No casualties are reported. The fire was doused in one hour. Fire tenders reached later."

Chhattisgarh: Fire broke out at Women & Child Hospital, Geedam in Dantewada district, today; no casualties reported, fire under control. pic.twitter.com/eNvTVxaZNP — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2019

The hospital was heavily damaged in the incident. Three labour wards were gutted in the fire. In a similar incident which took place on Saturday, a fire was reported on the first and second floor of AIIMS hospital in Delhi. However, the fire was brought under control and no casualties were reported.

(with inputs from ANI)

