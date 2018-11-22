Fire breaks out at ICAI building in central Delhi

national

The fire was controlled by 9.30 am, a senior Delhi Fire Service officer said. Stationery items and furniture were damaged, the fire officer said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

Representational picture

A fire broke out on the third floor of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India building on ITO road here on Thursday, the Delhi Fire Service said. No casualty has been reported. A call about the fire was received at 9.10 am.

Four fire tenders and another vehicle was rushed to the spot. The fire was controlled by 9.30 am, a senior Delhi Fire Service officer said. Stationery items and furniture were damaged, the fire officer said. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever