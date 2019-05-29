Fire breaks out at Kolkata's Park Circus, 12 fire engines at the spot
The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood, and has been partially gutted in the blaze
A fire broke out at a godown in Park Circus area of south Kolkata Wednesday afternoon, an official said. At least 15 fire tenders have been pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, the official said.
The godown at Rifle Range Road stores bamboos and plywood, and has been partially gutted in the blaze. An officer of Kolkata Police said that there was no casualty in the incident. There is no report of anyone trapped in the blaze, he said.
Kolkata: Fire breaks out at Rifle Range Road, Park Circus, 12 fire tenders present at the spot. #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/nPqsDYJrlV— ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2019
The facility is situated near railway tracks in Sealdah South section of Eastern Railway. Train services were not affected due to the fire since the godown is situated at a safe distance from the south section tracks, ER spokesman Nikhil Chakraborty said.
With inputs from PTI
