Fire breaks out at Shastri Bhawan in Delhi

Five fire tenders have reached the spot and the fire-fighting operations are currently underway. However, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

A fire broke out in D-wing of Shastri Bhawan in the national capital on Monday. No casualty has been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

This is the second incident of fire in the last two months in Shastri Bhawan. On April 30, a fire broke out at the building. However, the fire was immediately doused.

Other cases of fire recently

A truck carrying LPG cylinders caught fire in Rajasthan's Pali district on Sunday, police said. While most of the cylinders exploded, no loss of life was reported in the incident, they said. "The moving truck caught fire on Sunday morning. The driver parked it at an isolated place along a highway and informed the locals and the police," SHO Sanderao Police Station Dholaram said. "The fire engulfed the vehicle and most of the LPG cylinders exploded," the officer said, adding no one was injured in the incident. There was no clarity on the number of cylinders the truck was carrying.

A fire broke out at a godown in Jadhav market in Nalasopara, Palghar on June 2, 2019. Fire tenders were present at the spot and two rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot. A few shops at a market located in Palghar area were gutted in a fire during early hours. The shops, located in Jadhav Market, were engulfed in flames, however, the cause of the fire was ascertained. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot in Nala Sopara area soon after the fire broke out.

A fire broke out at a godown in Mumbra's Shilphata in Thane district on May 30, 2019. Two fire engines and two water tankers were present at the spot while two rescue vehicles were also rushed to the spot.

Inputs from ANI

