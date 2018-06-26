Fire breaks out at tent house in south Delhi
A call about the blaze was received at 4.40 pm and 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot
Representational Image
A fire broke out today at a tent house in south Delhi's Asola area, a senior officer from the Delhi Fire Services said. A call about the blaze was received at 4.40 pm and 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire was doused by 7.50 pm, he added.
No casualties were reported. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.
