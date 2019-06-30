Fire breaks out in house, four injured in Thane

national

The fire was caused due to a gas leak

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Four people were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out in a house in New Shivaji Nagar. The fire was caused due to a gas leak. The injured have been admitted to hospital. Fire tenders are on the sight to douse the fire. More details are awaited.

Maharashtra: Four people injured after a fire breaks out in a house due to gas leak near Datta mandir, New Shivaji nagar, Kalwa(E) in Thane. Fire brigade on site; injured have been admitted to hospital. — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

In another incident, due to heavy winds and rainfall in the city, trees in Raheja Garden area fell on cars on Sunday morning. However, no casualties have been reported. Fire brigade rushed to the spot to mitigate the situation.

Maharashtra: Tree fell on cars parked in the premises of Raheja Garden, Thane. Fire brigade on site. No casualties/injuries reported. #Rains pic.twitter.com/8xmIcRAbNH — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

The city and surrounding North Konkan area is likely to get respite from the heavy rainfall as the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai observed a reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan area and as a result, lower rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours.

