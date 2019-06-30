Search

Fire breaks out in house, four injured in Thane

Published: Jun 30, 2019, 14:47 IST | mid-day online desk

The fire was caused due to a gas leak

Fire breaks out in house, four injured in Thane
Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

Four people were injured on Sunday after a fire broke out in a house in New Shivaji Nagar. The fire was caused due to a gas leak. The injured have been admitted to hospital.  Fire tenders are on the sight to douse the fire. More details are awaited.

In another incident, due to heavy winds and rainfall in the city, trees in Raheja Garden area fell on cars on Sunday morning. However, no casualties have been reported. Fire brigade rushed to the spot to mitigate the situation.

The city and surrounding North Konkan area is likely to get respite from the heavy rainfall as the Indian Meteorological Department, Mumbai observed a reduction in cloud mass over North Konkan area and as a result, lower rainfall is expected over the next 12 hours.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe

Tags

thanemumbai newsmumbai

Massive Fire breaks out at Andheri: Eight dead including a six-month-old baby, 146 injured

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK