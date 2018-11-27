Fire breaks out in Howrah-bound Kalka Mail; 6 hospitalised

national

The loco pilot immediately stopped the train and detached the particular bogie. his prevented the fire from spreading to other coaches

Indian Railways

A fire broke out early on Tuesday in a coach of the Howrah-bound Kalka Mail near Kurukshetra in Haryana, an official said. Six passengers were hospitalised. "Fire broke out in front of the SLR (Seating cum Luggage Rake), next to the locomotive of Howrah-Kalka Mail between Dhirpur and Dhonda Khedi station around 2.55 a.m.," Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar told IANS.

Following the blaze, the loco pilot immediately stopped the train and detached the particular bogie. This prevented the fire from spreading to other coaches. No one was injured, Kumar said.

However, six passengers were admitted to hospital after they complained of breathlessness. The traffic on the route was affected for about an hour, he added. The passengers of the SLR coach were shifted to other coaches as the train resumed its onward journey without the SLR.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever