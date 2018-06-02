Fire breaks out in Mumbai leather company office

Meanwhile, a fire officer received injuries during the operation

A massive fire broke out at a leather company office, located at Barrister Nath Pai Road in Mumbai, in the wee hours of Saturday. The firefighters reached the spot immediately to douse the flames.

Meanwhile, a fire officer received injuries during the operation.

No casualty has been reported so far in the fire incident. More details are awaited.

