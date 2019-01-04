Fire breaks out in Noida village

national

He said one person had received burn injuries in the fire and was admitted to a hospital. The cause of the blaze was not known immediately and a probe was on, Pandey said

Representational picture

Several shanties were gutted in a major fire that broke out at a village here early Friday, police said. The fire broke out at Sarfabad village in Sector 73 at around 3.15 am, a senior officer said.

"Fire tenders from the entire district were rushed to the spot and the flames were doused by 4.30 am," Circle Officer, Noida 3rd, Shwetabh Pandey said.

He said one person had received burn injuries in the fire and was admitted to a hospital. The cause of the blaze was not known immediately and a probe was on, Pandey said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever