Fire breaks out in north Delhi plastic factory

New Delhi: A major fire broke out in a plastic factory in north Delhi's Narela Industrial Area on Saturday night, the Delhi Fire Service said.

The fire department said they received the call about a fire at about 10.35 PM. A total of 26 fire tenders worked to douse the fire that was brought under control by 4 am.

No injury or casualty has been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the DSF said.

