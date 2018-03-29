Fire breaks out in oil factory in Karnataka

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame

Representational picture

Kolar (Karnataka): A major fire broke out at Banashankari oil factory in Kolar district's Malur in Karnataka on Thursday.

Fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

However, no causalities or injuries have been reported as yet.

More details are awaited.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever