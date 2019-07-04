Search

Fire breaks out in oil tanker in Uttar Pradesh

Updated: Jul 04, 2019, 14:43 IST | ANI

The incident took place on Lucknow-Faizabad road

Barabanki: Fire broke out in an oil tanker on Thursday after it overturned on Lucknow-Faizabad road near Shuklai village.

"We got the information in the morning that a tanker of Reliance was going towards Faizabad from Lucknow. It overturned on the route. The police team was trying to bring back the truck to its original position when it caught fire. 5-6 fire officials sustained fire injuries and a vehicle of CFO also caught fire, fire services," Circle Officer, Rajesh Yadav told reporters here.

The injured have been shifted to the hospital and the police have diverted traffic as a precautionary measure.

