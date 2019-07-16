Fire breaks out in paper godown in Delhi, no casualties reported

national

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far in the incident

A fire broke out in a paper godown in Delhi's Alipur area earlier tonight.



Twenty-two fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and later brought the flames under control.

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far in the incident.



Cooling operation in the fire area is currently underway.

In a similar incident, three people of which two were women were killed in a massive fire at a hardware factory in the New Delhi on Saturday. The fire broke out at around 9 am at the factory manufacturing household tools and equipment in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area. according to fire officials. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said two women and a man died in the fire.

