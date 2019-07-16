Search

Fire breaks out in paper godown in Delhi, no casualties reported

Published: Jul 16, 2019, 08:52 IST | mid-day online desk

No injuries or casualties have been reported so far in the incident

Representational image

A fire broke out in a paper godown in Delhi's Alipur area earlier tonight.

Twenty-two fire tenders immediately rushed to the spot and later brought the flames under control.

Cooling operation in the fire area is currently underway.

In a similar incident, three people of which two were women were killed in a massive fire at a hardware factory in the New Delhi on Saturday. The fire broke out at around 9 am at the factory manufacturing household tools and equipment in Shahdara's Jhilmil industrial area. according to fire officials. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Meghna Yadav said two women and a man died in the fire.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies

