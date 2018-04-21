Fire breaks out in some shops in Chandni Chowk

A call was received at 12 noon about the fire in some shops and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said





A fire broke out in a few shops in Chandni Chowk's Bhagirath Place on Saturday, a Delhi Fire Service official said. A call was received at 12 noon about the fire in some shops and 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, he said.



The fire fighting operations are still underway. Further details are awaited.

