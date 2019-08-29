Fire breaks out in Telangana Express, no casualties reported

national

The fire that broke out in the morning at Asaoti has now been brought under control, all passengers safe.

This picture has been used for representational purposes.

A fire broke out in two coaches of the Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express at Asaoti station in Haryana on Thursday, Northern Railway officials said. All the passengers are said to be safe.

According to officials, the blaze in the train was reported at the Asaoti station around 7.43 a.m. in train no. 12723, following which several fire tenders were rushed immediately. The fire has now been brought under control.

The train had reportedly passed Asaoti station but it had to be stopped between Asaoti and Ballabgarh in order to bring the fire under control. The movements on the track were also stopped because of the heavy smoke arising due to the fire, an official informed.

The fire broke out in two coaches of the train at 7:43 am and both have been doused, Northern Railway Spokesperson Deepak Kumar told reporters.

"Train number 12723 Hyderabad- New Delhi- Telangana Express was stopped between Asaoti and Ballabgarh at 7:43 am due to heavy smoke and flames from wheels of the ninth coach from the rear end. The up and down movement has now been stopped in the affected section," Kumar added.

More details are awaited of this incident.

With inputs from PTI and IANS

