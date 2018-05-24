Fire breaks out near Delhi hospital

The fire was doused at 5.30 a.m. and no injuries were reported

New Delhi: A massive blaze broke out near a hospital in New Delhi on Thursday morning, a fire department official said.The official said they received a call at around 2.40 a.m., and 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the blaze that broke out in a building behind the Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave.

The fire was doused at 5.30 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The main building of the hospital was safe, the official added.

