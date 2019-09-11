Fire breaks out on Coolie No 1 set

A massive fire broke out on the set of Coolie No 1, starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan, here on Wednesday. The incident happened around 12.30 am on Wednesday on the set, which is located at Filmistan studio in Goregaon.

In a video by Mirror Online, firefighters can be spotted on the set of the film, directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh. Just a few days ago, the makers of Coolie No 1 had announced that the set of the film had gone plastic-free.

Coolie No 1 co-producer Jackky Bhagnani has assured that everyone is safe on the sets of the movie and there have been no casualties from the fire that broke out on Wednesday here.

Taking to Twitter, Jackky posted on Wednesday evening: "We would like to thank the firefighters, Mumbai Police and the BMC officials for their immediate assistance, after a concerning situation on the sets of #Coolieno1. The fire was put out immediately with no casualties. I want to thank everyone for their concern and wishes."

Even though there have been no casualties, it is not known whether the shooting schedule would remain unaffected due to the fire or not. The David Dhawan directorial stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

