Fire brigade begins crackdown on all schools in Mumbai

A deadly fire in a Surat coaching centre prompted the Mumbai fire department to start the drive to check if the educational institutions are following the fire safety measures

Bombay Cambridge School, Andheri

After Bombay Cambridge School in Andheri was found to be non-complaint with fire safety norms, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has decided to spread its inspection drive to more educational institutions across city.

A deadly fire in a Surat coaching centre prompted the fire department to start the drive to check if the educational institutions are following the fire safety measures. The inspection will now be conducted at all schools and coaching institutes.

"The fatal incident of fire in a Surat coaching institute is serious and, with huge numbers of educational institutions in Mumbai it is important to check compliance with fire safety measures. It is better to take preventive measures, especially in case of heavily populated and congested city like Mumbai," said a fire department official on condition of anonymity.

Bombay Cambridge School, which has been functioning for the past 27 years, declared a holiday soon after reopening post-summer vacation. While the administration said the school was being shut for maintenance, it was learnt that it did not have an occupation certificate and did not follow the fire safety norms.

The parents, angry over the unscheduled closure of the school, had protested on July 9. The school, which is under pressure from the parents and corporators to reopen, may resume classes in another week. It has also begun work on the instructions given by the fire department.

Shailendra Lotlikar, one of the parents of Cambridge student, said, "The school authorities have not yet given a date of reopening. However, the work has begun and is going at a smooth pace."

