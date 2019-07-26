Fire broke out at residential building in Ahmedabad, one killed, six injured

national

Twenty-eight people were rescued and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital

A fire broke out at Ganesh Genesis building in Ahmedabad. Pic/ANI

A fire broke out in a residential building in Ahmedabad where one woman was killed and six people were injured, according to civic officials.

A fire brigade official informed that the fire broke out on the fifth floor of an 11-storey building named Ganesh Genesis on Gota-Jagatpur Road.

The deceased was identified as Anjana Patel who succumbed to injuries at the civil hospital. The official added that the blaze spread to the sixth floor.

"People residing on the floors above the fifth one got stranded as smoke filled the stairway," he said.

Fire Officer Rajesh Bhatt told news agency ANI, "People who were stuck in the building have safely been rescued. Around 2 people were seriously injured while 25 others sustained minor burn injuries and have been sent to the hospital for treatment."

"The fire likely started from the 5th or 6th floor and spread. A team of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called to investigate the source of fire," Bhatt added.

The official added that twenty-eight other people were rescued and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Allegedly, a short-circuit triggered the fire. Two people from the road saw the fire and called for help. They managed to save a woman from the fifth floor of the building who was 60-years old.

(with inputs from ANI and PTI)

