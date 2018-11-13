Mumbai: Fire in Andheri high-rise, two feared dead

national

Fire breaks out in a high-rise building in Andheri West. Two persons have been reported dead in the incident

Fire in Andheri

A fire broke out at Kadam Chawl, a 21 storeyed SRA building on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West at around 9:20 pm on Tuesday. At least two people died after sustaining severe burn injuries, three others were rescued with minor injuries and one was rumoured to be missing.

While the details are unclear, the fire is said to have started in the 10th floor and four fire engines were sent to the spot. Fire officials said that based on the locals' statement, the two people who were later declared dead may have been between 22-25 years old. The bodies were taken to Cooper Hospital.

Ganesh Shinde, Dean of Cooper Hospital said, "Two charred bodies were brought in from the fire and both have been declared dead. We haven't been able to identify them or their gender. We will investigate further to determine their identities."

Here are some of the tweets:

About 3 fire brigades crossed Veera Desai Road. Seems like a massive fire in a building around. #andheri — Aparna Nadig (@aparnanadig1) November 13, 2018

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ¥ Andheri west building near Trancon triumph . No fire brigade for more than 30 min. — Vipul-raval (@Vipulra82937483) November 13, 2018

