Fire in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar slum cluster

A fire broke out on Monday in a slum cluster at Yamuna Khadar following action by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) against an unauthorised nursery in the area, police said. We are trying to ascertain the cause of fire, they said, adding it may be a case of sabotage.

A senior police officer said they were informed about the incident at 1.50 pm, adding the locals were not allowing the fire tenders to enter the area. Police said some representatives of the Bhartiya Kisan Union were also present at the spot.

On investigation, it was found that the DDA had recently sent a notice to the residents running nurseries in the area to vacate the place since it was unauthorised. "Since then, the residents had been sitting in protest against the move. Today, when the DDA team finally arrived, locals tried to stop them," the police officer said. Police have registered a case in the matter.

