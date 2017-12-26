Fire in Kolkata building, no injuries

The fire broke out from an electricity meter box at the ground floor of the building, which houses many shops and offices in Dalhousie

A fire broke out in a commercial building in the central part of the city on Tuesday afternoon but was soon extinguished, an official said. There were no casualties.

"Three fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire at the road in front of Lalbazar police headquarters," said an official of the Fire Department control room.

The fire broke out from an electricity meter box at the ground floor of the building, which houses many shops and offices in Dalhousie at about 2.45 p.m., and as a part of safety measures, all the people were evacuated. "There were no casualties and the fire was arrested completely within half an hour," the official added.