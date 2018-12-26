Fire kills 3 Indian teenage siblings in United States

international

The fire killed a woman and three Indian teens from Telangana who were staying with her family through the holidays in a suburb of Memphis, Tennessee

"Kari Coudriet - of Collierville, Tennessee - as well as Sharron, 17, Joy, 15, and Aaron, 14 - teen siblings of the Naik family from India - all died in the fire," the paper reported, citing a statement issued by the Coudriet's church, Collierville Bible Church.



"A fire started around 11 o'clock pm at the Coudriet home (on December 23). The Coudriet family was hosting, housing, and celebrating Christmas with three teenagers attending an Academy here in the States. The Naik family are missionaries in India that our church supports," the church said.

