Mumbai fire safety study: Here's why the city will always be in danger

A 2013 study said Mumbai needed 25 more fire stations, and 250 more firemen; as of Jan 1, 2018, not even one recruitment has been done



If you're wondering why there have been so many fire disasters in Mumbai in recent years, here's your answer. As far back as 2011, the BMC had conducted risk assessment studies highlighting how vulnerable the city was to fire mishaps, and how desperately it needed an upgrade of the fire brigade.

In 2013, the civic body suggested adding 25 fire stations, which would have required around 250 more fire-fighters. Five years on, none of these measures has seen the light of day. It's hard to find a place in Mumbai that is not congested or choking with industries - a sure-fire recipe for disaster. This was pointed out in 2011, when the BMC commissioned a Philippines-based agency to conduct a risk assessment survey of the city.



The 97-page report, titled 'Urban Fire Hazard & Risk Assessment and Mitigation for Mumbai' mentioned several at-risk areas in the city. The then joint municipal commissioner S S Shinde had sent the report to the state government, along with a list of recommendations to make the city fire- and earthquake-safe.

Speaking to mid-day, the now retired Shinde said, "The purpose of the report was to also lay down guidelines for fire officials to implement the Maharashtra Fire Prevention & Life Safety Measure Act effectively. The report pointed out that fire is a major hazard to the city that needs a comprehensive approach to its management."

A senior civic official said, "The fire brigade had sought R11 crore for an upgrade in firefighting services. However, there was no response from the state on the proposal. Instead, the state asked the BMC to look into upgrading the fire department."

Need fire stations

Mumbai currently has 34 fire stations, but these are not enough to combat the city's growing needs. Five years ago, in another report, the BMC had suggested building 25 additional fire stations to boost the city's firefighting abilities.

The civic body further proposed procuring adequate fire engines, water tankers and ambulances for the new fire stations. In addition, each of the new fire stations would require a manpower of at least 10 firefighters, which means the authorities would have to hire around 250 recruits.

Disappointingly, however, the authorities have not followed through on these recommendations. Only now, five years later, has the proposal to build 25 fire stations been added to the draft Development Plan 2034.

Nowhere is safe

According to the risk assessment report, Mumbai faces practically every type of fire risk. In the island city, the greatest threat comes from the old timber buildings that are all closely built, making it easy for a fire to spread, but hard for the fire brigade to access the area. Many of these buildings, including high-rises, don't have adequate firefighting facilities.

Localities like Kalbadevi, Mumbadevi, Bhuleshwar, Bhendi Bazar, CP Tank and Dharavi are residential areas, but many commercial activities go on there, putting the residents at risk. Even the suburbs aren't safe, with industries having spread there too in large numbers. In areas like Andheri east, Kurla and Sakinaka, there are several small, medium and heavy hazardous industries. Oil refineries, petrochemical plants in Chembur (Mahul) are also a major fire hazard.

Industries and slums

There are approximately 900 industries across the city that are involved in the manufacture and processing of hazardous goods or in the storage of it. According to the report, many of these hazardous companies have godowns in close proximity to residential areas. This can result in fire in residential areas, which leads to greater loss in life.

Another major problem is the city's ever-expanding slums. Slums are built without any urban planning, resulting in even more congestion. Most such dwellings are built with flammable material, such as wood and tarpaulin, and store hazardous items, such as gas cylinders and chemicals.

Fire brigade says

An official from Mumbai Fire Brigade said, "We have taken several steps to strengthen the fire brigade, such as introducing new 80-metre snorkel vans to reach high-rises. The BMC has purchased the country's tallest snorkel van, which can reach 90 metres, which is about 30 storeys high."

The official added, "The proposed command centre of the fire brigade is almost ready, and soon, we will be able to monitor fire vehicles and firefighting activities via GPS. Also, last year, hundreds of firefighters were recruited. We have enough budget provision, and are not dependent on the state for funds." The state government could not be reached for comment.

