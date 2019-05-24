Firebrand BJP leader Giriraj Singh to commence his 2nd term in LS

national

New Delhi: Known for his controversial remarks, Bihar's firebrand Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Giriraj Singh will commence his second term as a Lok Sabha member from Begusarai, Bihar. Singh in 2019 elections defeated CPI's Kanhaiya Kumar, former Jawaharlal Nehru University student union leader, by over 4.22 lakh votes.

66-year-old Singh, who was Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises in the Narendra Modi-government, began his political career as a member of Bihar legislative council in 2002. During 2008 and 2010, he was a minister in the cabinet of the then chief minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar. He served as minister of cooperative, animal husbandry and fisheries resource development in the Government of Bihar.

In 2014, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Nawada constituency and was inducted into the council of ministers by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is one of the important upper caste leaders in the Bihar BJP who play a fundamental role in the mobilisation of upper caste votes in the state. Interestingly, Singh was reluctant to contest Lok Sabha polls from Begusarai in 2019 as Nawada seat was alloted to Ramvilas Paswan's LJP as per the seat sharing arrangement with the BJP.

Singh is among leaders who are old time 'foot-in-the-mouth' politicians, frequently in the headlines for their outspoken and sometimes outrageous views. He had caused a stir ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he said "those opposed to Narendra Modi should go to Pakistan". He also stoked a controversy during the high-voltage poll campaign this year.

He was censured by Election Commission for his controversial remarks. In December 2018, Singh advocated for a law to control population in the country, stating that it was becoming an impediment for development and social harmony.

