Fireman dies while rescuing four labourers stuck in debris

In a rescue operation, four labourers were stuck into debris while sewage drainage pipeline work was in progress. A fireman died while rendering duty.

The police have identified the deceased fireman as Vishal Jadhav while the search operation is going on for labourer Nagesh Jamadar (22) who is still trailing in the debris soil.

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has undertaken the construction of sewage line in Phugewadi area. The incident took place around 5.15 pm when the missing labourer Nagesh got trapped under the debris while his colleagues Sitaram Survase (20) and Ishwar Sarage (19) tried to rescue and reach him but they too got trapped.

A team of local police along with Fire brigade, NGO and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were into the rescue operation.

According to police, "In order to avoid any more deaths, the PCMC fire brigade was alerted about the incident where firemen Nikhil Ghorwade, Saroj Kunde and Vishal Jadhav were heading the team. They went into the trench and the rescue operation took place for four hours. The sniffer dog was also used to get some clue of the missing person. Three labourers were rescued but Nagesh was missing. During the rescue operation, fireman Vishal was unconscious and was rushed to Pune based Aundh hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors."

"Labourers were forced to work on Sunday despite being a holiday to get extra income. Nagesh was rescued and rushed to a hospital."

In this regard, the PCMC commissioner Shravan Hardikar has constituted a committee to prove if negligences and safety measures were taken and based on which a criminal complaint will be filed.

