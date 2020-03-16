First date horror! Man tries to forcibly kiss woman in Bandra, molests her

The police arrested a 29-year-old man for molesting a young woman he met on the first date. According to the police, the accused R Dedhia, who lives in Wadala, met the woman on a popular dating app earlier this month and their profiles matched, a Times of India report read.

On March 12, Dedhia spoke to the woman and called her to Chembur for a date. The woman met the man at a restobar in Chembur the next day around 10.30pm. They spoke for a while and headed to a pub in Bandra. The woman agreed and they reached the pub around 11.30pm, the report said.

"Dedhia had beer and then started getting too close to the woman. She found it uncomfortable and said she wanted to go home," a police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

On March 14, around 1am, the two left the Bandra pub, after which the woman said she would head home, but Dedhia insisted on dropping her home in his car.

After travelling for a while, Dedhia forcibly started kissing her. The woman tried to resist, but he started lifting her clothes and touching her inappropraitely. The woman then told the accused that she wanted to use the washroom and asked him to halt the car.

The officer said as soon as he halted the vehicle, the woman opened the door and started running, but Dedhia followed her in his car. Outside St Teresa's Church, she spotted a policeman on a bike and waved to him to halt. Spotting her talking to the cop, Dedhia fled in his car, the police officer said. The woman then filed a complaint at Bandra police station and Dedhia was later arrested.

