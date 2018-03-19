First ever student of SIES High School in Mumbai breathes his last at 95

Renowned physician and the first student of Matunga's SIES High School, which started in 1932, Dr Shankar K Aiyer passed away on March 16



Dr Shankar Aiyer

Renowned physician and the first student of Matunga’s SIES High School, which started in 1932, Dr Shankar K Aiyer passed away on March 16. He was 95. He was the son of the founder member of the South Indian Education Society (SIES), Dr S S Krishnan.

The family is known for the charity work it did for the community in Mumbai. “There is an interesting story how Dr Krishnan sold his wife’s jewellery in the early days, in 1933-34, to bail out the society during difficult times,” shared Dr Kamu Iyer, a family friend.

Society president

V Shankar said, “We honoured Dr Aiyer in 2008 when SIES celebrated its platinum jubilee year. Though he was never as active a member of the society as his father was, he was connected with us and attended all functions and important activities.” Shankar added two other students of the school’s first batch of six also passed away this year.

