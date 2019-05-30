First GST fraud case hits India
A case has been unearthed where two companies, namely, M/s. Elenya India Trading Pvt. Ltd. and Faxon India Trading Pvt. Ltd. have used the same modus operandi to fraudulently avail Input Tax credit to the tune of Rs 12.5 crore
The Anti Evasion Wing of Mumbai Central Commissionerate of the Central Tax Authority CBIC received intelligence regarding a conspiracy to monetize fraudulently obtained Input Tax Credit by the route of claiming cash refunds of zero-rated supplies exported out of the country.
As a follow-up, a case has been unearthed where two companies, namely, M/s. Elenya India Trading Pvt. Ltd. and Faxon India Trading Pvt. Ltd. have used the same modus operandi to fraudulently avail Input Tax credit to the tune of Rs 12.5 crore. This was utilised to meet the GST tax liability on exported goods and in turn, claim a huge IGST cash refund. They would purchase goods of low value from the local market in cash without any bill and exported the same. In order to claim and utilise ITC (Input Tax Credit), they purchased GST invoices from companies which were found to be non-existent and the transactions were only on paper.
The action taken by the department resulted in freezing of the IGST refund amount to the tune of Rs 6.50 crore in the bank account of the said companies.
The process of unearthing and unravelling this mischievously devised scheme of operations involved detailed data analysis by scrutinizing different returns and documents filed by the masterminds and their suppliers.
Detailed verification and comparisons of documents reveal that the operators had allegedly procured goods from the market in cash without bills and documents from another person showing receipt of goods on an interstate basis (IGST).
One of the Directors of M/s. Elenya India Trading Pvt. Ltd. and Faxon India Trading Pvt. Ltd., namely, Shoeb Suleman Dayater, was tracked down and arrested on May 28, 2019, and has been remanded to fourteen days of judicial custody.
Top News Stories Of The Day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dr Payal Tadvi thought of suicide in November
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Bruises on Dr Payal Tadvi's back point to murder, says lawyer
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: How were three accused first to find Dr Payal Tadvi's body, ask cops
- Mumbai doctor suicide: What we know so far about Dr Payal Tadvi's death
- Twitter user trolls IRCTC for vulgar ads on app; their epic reply will leave you in splits
- Twitterati celebrate Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony
- Granddaughter takes 97-year-old woman for first prom; internet in tears
- See Photos: Large rat snake pops out of shopping cart; supermarket employee gets shock of his life
- Mumbai: Doctor in the dock for burning woman's face in Dahisar
- Mumbai: Jewellery goes missing from City Co-Op Bank's safe in Dahisar
- Check CCTV footage, says accused Lemon Salon hairstylist
- SGNP's star Yash who died of cancer was adopted by Aaditya Thackeray
- Mumbai: BMC chief finds way to fix Hindmata issue
- Will Maharashtra grab all its berths in Modi Cabinet?
- 'The Coastal Road is not only about South Mumbai'
- Explosion of CNG tank led to BEST bus fire near Gokhuldham market, Goregaon
- CSMT bridge collapse: Cops still await BMC sanction to file charge sheet against civic officials
- Amruta Fadnavis brings the house down with rocking performance in USA
- These photos of Narendra Modi will give you major travel goals!
- Love again! These famous people got married more than once
- Differently abled delivery man gets new E-vehicle, Twitter celebrates
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
India's first gems and jewellery park to hit the city soon!