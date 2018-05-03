First lady Melania Trump's parents appear with immigration attorney in New York

The Slovenian couple had no comment today afternoon after about an hour-long meeting in the building which houses offices for federal immigration officials who help process citizenship applications

Melania Trump/ File Pic

First lady Melania Trump's parents have visited a federal building in New York City with their immigration attorney. The Slovenian couple had no comment on Thursday afternoon after about an hour-long meeting in the building which houses offices for federal immigration officials who help process citizenship applications.

Viktor and Amalija Knavs are lawful permanent residents of the US, according to their lawyer Michael Wildes. The attorney and the White House have declined to comment on whether the first lady's parents are seeking to become US citizens. Republican President Donald Trump has pushed to restrict immigration.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates