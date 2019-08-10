Search

First look: Here's why Mumbai-Pune line is still down

Updated: Aug 10, 2019, 20:55 IST | Rajendra B Aklekar

Central Railway teams are working 24x7 to get the line back on track

Landslides due to non-stop heavy rains in Ghat section. Picture courtesy: Central Railway
The Mumbai-Pune line is still down because of holes in tunnels, falling of boulders and landslides, displaced tracks and broken overhead wire poles. Central Railway teams are working 24x7 to get the line back on track.
 
Central Railway chief public relations officer Sunil Udasi said that it is due to massive landslides which require herculean efforts in restoration, that too in such hostile conditions combined with non-stop heavy rains in Ghat section.
 
General Manager AK Gupta, Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager S K Jain were on site to check the restoration work
 
General Manager Central Railway and Western Railway AK Gupta, Principal Heads of Departments from Engineering, Electrical, Operating, Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager S K Jain, Senior Official from RDSO were all at the site  today to review the progress of work and restoration.

