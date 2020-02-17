First look: Kangana Ranaut as an Air Force pilot in Tejas looks promising

Kangana Ranaut dropped in a surprise Monday morning as she unveiled her look from her upcoming film titled Tejas. Kangana made an announcement of her next, where she will be seen playing an Air Force Pilot. RSVP's next military film, Tejas is the story of a daring fighter pilot, played by Kangana. The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

Kangana's social media team took to Instagram to share her commanding and stunning look from Tejas and wrote alongside, "For all the brave-hearted and strong-headed women in Uniform who make sacrifices for our nation day in and day out... Kangana to play an airforce pilot in her next, titled - TEJAS."

Written to evoke pride in our forces and our country, the story of Tejas reinforces the argument that when it comes to serving the nation, both men and women are equally capable of doing so with utmost fervour – all they need is the right opportunity and a determined spirit. Integrity, courage and honour are the three pillars on which the story of Tejas is based.

Written and to be directed by Sarvesh Mewara, this is RSVP's second film after Uri: The Surgical Strike which salutes the forces and aims to inspire the country at large.

"We made an army-centric/army-based film with Uri: The Surgical Strike. Tejas is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force, who always put the country first. We are excited and honoured to share this brave story with viewers and hope it inspires many more women to join the Air Force," says Ronnie Screwvala.

"Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot that puts country before self. I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one," says Kangana.

"When your debut film has Ronnie Screwvala as the producer and Kangana Ranaut as the lead actor, going all out to chase your dreams feels worth it," says Sarvesh.

Tejas is set to go on floors this summer and release in April 2021.

