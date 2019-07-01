First look: Makers of Chehre release birthday girl Rhea Chakraborty's character look

bollywood

Check out Rhea Chakraborty's look in Rumi Jaffrey's upcoming mystery thriller Chehre

Rhea Chakraborty in Chehre

It's Rhea Chakraborty's birthday today. And the makers of her upcoming film Chehre released her look from the film on social media. Chehre, set for release on February 21, 2020, stars Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Siddhanth Kapoor, Dritman Chakroborthy and Raghubir Yadav with Annu Kapoor.

While Rhea's character in the film is not revealed yet, the actress wrote quirky lines penned by the film's director Rumi Jaffery. Check out what Rhea wrote on Instagram along with her picture:

On June 13, the team of Chehre completed its shoot four days earlier from the actual planned date. Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the post-production stage will begin soon.

After completing the shoot, the film's producer Anand Pandit said in a statement: "It has been an exhilarating experience and I would like to thank the legendary cast and my entire team for the successful completion. Looking forward to the post-production and the release."

Chehre is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Talking about the birthday girl, Rhea Chakraborty was born on July 1, 1992. Born in a Bengali family she hails from Bangalore. She did her schooling from Army Public School Ambala Cantt.

At age 17, Rhea participated in MTV India's reality show TVS Scooty Teen Diva. She was declared as the first runner-up in the 2009 show. Later on, Rhea Chakraborty auditioned to be a VJ and was selected for the job. Only if you are a Rhea Chakraborty fan, you would know that she has hosted Television shows such as Wassup, TicTac College Beat and Gone in 60 Seconds.

At age 20, Rhea Chakraborty made her acting debut with Telugu movie Tuneega Tuneega. In 2013, Rhea made her Bollywood debut with Saqib Saleem starrer Mere Dad Ki Maruti. She later starred in films such as Sonali Cable, Bank Chor and Dobaraa: See Your Evil and the latest being Jalebi.

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Rhea!

