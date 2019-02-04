First look of Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon from their next Luka Chuppi song

music

A recreated version of the Tony Kakkar chartbuster, the Tanishk Bagchi composition sees the leads shake a leg together

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon

Days after Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon launched Poster Lagwa Do from Luka Chuppi, mid-day brings to you the first look from their next song, Coca Cola. A recreated version of the Tony Kakkar chartbuster, the Tanishk Bagchi composition sees the leads shake a leg together.

Heaping praise on his film's lead couple for their "easy chemistry", producer Dinesh Vijan adds that Aaryan and Sanon were his first choice for the small-town romance. "Kartik has grown up in Gwalior and Kriti has spent a significant part of her life in North India, so they made for the perfect casting of these characters."

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon also took to their Instagram to share teasers of the song

The recently released trailer of the film received an overwhelming response from the audience. The trailer featured, Kartik and Kriti Sanon as a couple who are in love and inspired by the concept of live-in relationship, decide to live together without actually tying the knot. Everything seems to be working out fine till their respective families get involved and Kartik's parents start living with them. The film is scheduled to release on March 1.

