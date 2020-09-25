First of many for Kai Havertz, says Chelsea coach Frank Lampard

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz (right) celebrates his goal against Barnsley with teammate Tammy Abraham during their English League Cup match at Stamford Bridge in London on Wednesday. pic/AFP

Frank Lampard said Kai Havertz is just getting started after opening his Chelsea account with a hat-trick in a 6-0 thrashing of Barnsley, while Arsenal also booked their place in the League Cup fourth round with a 2-0 win at Leicester.

Most expensive signing

Havertz, 21, had struggled to make an impact in his first two Premier League games since sealing a reported £71 million (Rs 694cr) move from Bayer Leverkusen as the most expensive signing of Chelsea's £200 million spending spree. But the German was one of just three players to retain his place from Sunday's 0-2 defeat to Liverpool and Lampard's decision reaped its reward as he scored his first senior hat-trick. "I am delighted with Kai, it was everything I wanted from him," said Lampard. "He had no pre-season so I wanted to give him more time on the pitch with his teammates, learning how we play and press. It was a great night for Kai and it is the first of

many for him."

Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell also made their Chelsea debuts, while Tammy Abraham and Ross Barkley made the most of rare starts to get their names on the scoresheet. Abraham pounced on loose pass deep in the Barnsley half to slam home the opener before Havertz's calm finish opened his Chelsea account. A brilliant flick from Abraham teed Havertz up to convert his second after Barkley drove home on his weaker left foot. Havertz was due to be replaced by Chilwell 25 minutes from time but just completed his hat-trick in time by rounding Brad Collins before tapping into an empty net before Olivier Giroud completed the scoring. "I am very happy to score three goals, but this is just my beginning at the club and I want to score more and more goals," said Havertz.

Chelsea will face either Tottenham or Leyton Orient in the Last 16 with the outcome of that tie yet to be decided after the match was postponed due to COVID-19 cases among the Orient players.

Nketiah fires for Gunners

Arsenal won the only all-EPL tie of the night as Christian Fuchs's own-goal broke the deadlock against Leicester. Eddie Nketiah added a late second for the Gunners, who could face Liverpool next week should the EPL champions progress past Lincoln on Thursday. "It's the toughest place to go in Europe and the world," said Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. "Let's prepare well and see how it goes."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever