First standing committee meet since lockdown adjourned

The first standing committee meeting since the lockdown in March got adjourned on Wednesday as political parties objected to the nomination of BJP member Bhalchandra Shirsat and said that he did not have a right to vote. Even though 674 proposals are pending before the standing committee, Shirsat's nomination took the centre stage, regarding which the BJP plans to seek redressal in court.

Shiv Sena corporator and house leader Vishakha Raut raised objections on Shirsat's nomination in the meeting and said that it was not in accordance with the Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. Group leaders of the Congress, NCP and Samajwadi Party supported his objection.

Samajwadi Party group leader Rais Sheikh said, "Shirsat cannot be elected as a member of the Standing Committee as per the law. Therefore, he has no right to speak in the committee."

Congress group leader Ravi Raja said that only those elected as corporators could become members of the Standing Committee. The BEST committee has 16 members and 15 elected councillors. It also has one nominated member who has the right to vote. "But Shirsat cannot vote and therefore he cannot be selected as a member of the standing committee," Raja said.

BJP group leader Prabhakar Shinde said that the Shiv Sena was politicising the whole issue and that the Standing Committee chairman had no right to cancel Shirsat's membership. "We will appeal in court against this," Shinde added.

Standing Committee Chairman Yashwant Jadhav cancelled Shirsat's membership and asked him to leave the meeting. He said, "Shirsat's selection as a committee member is not legal." Finally, Jadhav announced that the meeting was adjourned as BJP members started chanting slogans against the Shiv Sena.

674

Proposals pending before Standing Committee

