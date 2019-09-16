First T20I between India and South Africa abandoned due to rain

Stadium ground staff attempt to remove excess water from the HPCA Stadium Dharamsala ahead of the first T20 match against South Africa in Dharamsala. Pic/ PTI

Dharamshala: The first T20I match between India and South Africa was abandoned without a ball bowled due to persistent rain at HPCA Stadium here on Sunday. "The rains continue and the match has officially been called off. See you in Chandigarh for the 2nd T20I #INDvSA," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted. With the first match being abandoned, India will now play two T20I matches against South Africa before facing the Proteas for a three-match Test series.

India's 15-men squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

The second T20I between both the teams will be played on September 18.

