First Test: England 235-6, lead by 56 versus Pakistan

They were facing an innings defeat at 110 for six but an unbroken stand of 125 between Jos Buttler (66*) and Dominic Bess (55*) ensured the match would go into the fourth day



Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf (R) fields the ball after bowling to England's Jos Buttler on the third day of the first international Test match between England and Pakistan at Lord's cricket ground in London on May 26, 2018. Pic/AFP

England were 235 for six in their second innings, a lead of 56 runs, at stumps on Day Three of the first Test against Pakistan at Lord's on Saturday. They were facing an innings defeat at 110 for six but an unbroken stand of 125 between Jos Buttler (66*) and Dominic Bess (55*) ensured the match would go into the fourth day.

