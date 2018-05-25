First Test: Pakistan on top despite Alastair Cook's 70

Azhar Ali (18) and Haris Sohail (21) remained unbeaten in the first of this two-match series



Alastair Cook celebrates his fifty v Pak yesterday. Pic/Getty Images

Pakistan were 50 for one in reply to England's first innings 184, a deficit of 134 runs, at stumps on Day One of the first Test at Lord's yesterday. Azhar Ali (18) and Haris Sohail (21) remained unbeaten in the first of this two-match series.

Earlier, England suffered collapses at both ends of their innings after home captain Joe Root decided to bat first when winning the toss, despite a green-tinged pitch and overcast conditions offering the promise of assistance to Pakistan's pacemen.

Mohammad Abbas led the attack with superb figures of four wickets for 23 runs in just 14 overs. The recalled Hasan Ali also took a quartet of wickets, with four for 51 in 15.2 overs. Alastair Cook, playing in a record-equalling 153rd consecutive Test, was the only England batsman to make a fifty, with the left-handed opener scoring 70.

