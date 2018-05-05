First time in 70 years, No-bel for literature over sex crimes

"We find it necessary to commit time to recovering public confidence in the Academy before the next laureate can be announced," the Academy's interim permanent secretary Anders Olsson said in a statement Friday



The body has been plunged in crisis since November. Pic/AFP

For the first time in almost 70 years there will be no Nobel Literature Prize this year, as the Swedish Academy that selects the laureate finds itself in turmoil over links to a man accused of sex crimes amid the #MeToo campaign.

"We find it necessary to commit time to recovering public confidence in the Academy before the next laureate can be announced," the Academy's interim permanent secretary Anders Olsson said in a statement Friday, adding two prizes would be announced in 2019.

The body has been plunged in crisis since November, in the wake of the global #MeToo campaign. Swedish newspaper of reference Dagens Nyheter published the testimonies of 18 women claiming to have been raped, sexually assaulted or harassed by Jean-Claude Arnault, who is the husband of Academy member and poet Katarina Frostenson. Arnault has denied the allegations. The revelations have sowed deep discord among the Academy's 18 members about how to handle the matter, and in recent weeks, six of them have chosen to resign.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever