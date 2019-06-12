First woman President of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council shot dead
On June 12, 2019, Darwesh Yadav, the first woman President of the Uttar Pradesh Bar Council was shot dead in Agra Civil courts allegedly by her own colleague Manish Sharma, the police said. Sharma pumped three bullets at Darwesh and later shot himself.
The two were immediately rushed to Pushpanjli hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The condition of Sharma remains critical. The body of Darwesh Yadav has been sent for post mortem, a police officer said.
#JustIn: First woman President of #UttarPradesh Bar Council, #DarveshYadav, shot dead in #Agra Civil Court.— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 12, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/GxjjLpIsWm
Darwesh Yadav was elected president of the Bar on June 9 at Prayagraj. She was the first woman president of the Bar Council. Manish Sharma was her close associate. The two were meeting lawyers in their chambers to thank them for their support.
Some eyewitnesses said the two had heated arguments in senior lawyer Arvind Mishra's chamber, when Manish Sharma lost his cool, pulled out his pistol and fired at Darwesh from point blank range.
In another incident, TMC leader Nirmal Kundu was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in North Kolkata's Dum Dum area. Kundu was a TMC president of Ward 6 of Dum Dum Municipality area under Nimta Police Station limits. Soon after the incident, he was rushed to a private hospital with bullet injuries on the head but was declared brought dead.
The police had registered a case and further investigation was underway. The political tussle between the BJP and TMC had escalated before the parliamentary elections, with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee locking horns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over several issues.
