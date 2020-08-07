First year degree's first list out; high demand for professional courses

The admission race continues to remain tough as city colleges declared the first cut-off list for the First Year degree course admissions on Thursday.

With uncertainty over the engineering and medical entrance exams, the regular basic and professional science courses offered by city colleges saw a good jump in the cut-off for the first merit list. Along with professional courses in the Science stream, similar courses in other streams too are gaining more importance compared to the basic courses. In the case of new courses offered by some autonomous colleges, the cut-off is showing great demand.

At Jai Hind College where the Science cut-off was 70 per cent last year has jumped to 75.08 per cent this year. A similar story was witnessed at other colleges such as Ruia, St. Xavier's among all. While at Ruia College, professional course of Computer Science jumped to 86 per cent from 83.08 per cent last year, at St. Xavier's non-biological science course cut-off which was 78 per cent last year is 84.62 per cent this year.

"Compared to last year, the first merit list is showing a difference of only one or two per cent. But it is important to note that students are showing much preference for professional, new and upcoming courses. In our college, Computer Science cut-off is higher by 9.5 per cent from last year. Similarly, at Biotechnology, it is 5 per cent higher. Our new course of B.Com Honours is getting tremendous response for the second year in a row," said Dr Rajpal Hande, principal of Mithibai College.

Dr Anna Nikalje, Principal of Wilson College, said, "Students are definitely seen preferring professional over basic courses. But an important trend is also to notice that the Arts stream is receiving a major response. At our college, the cut-off for Arts was 88 per cent last year which has jumped to 93.6 per cent this year."

Cut-offs of some major city colleges

Jai Hind College

BA – 95.67

BSc.- 75.08

B.Com - 91

BVOc Travel and Tourism – 70.15

Ruia College

BA – 90.31

BSc. – 87.08

BioChemistry – 89.02

Biotechnology – 94.02

BMM – Arts – 94.33/ Science 88.92/ Commerce 89.85

Ruparel College

BA - 88.61

B.Com – 83.23

BSc. 79

Computer Science 74.76

BMS – Commerce – 86.92/Arts – 72.76/ Science – 77.53

Podar College

B.Com – 94.04

BMS - Commerce – 94.04/Science -89.02/ Arts – 84

B.Com Actuarial Studies – 67.23

Mithibai College

BA – 96

B.Com -91.40

BSc. – 55.08

Computer Science – 84.40

Biotechnology – 88.60

BMM – 95

BAF – 95

St. Xavier’s

BA – HSC Board – 92; Other Board – 98.60

BMS – HSC – 85.03; Other board – 92.87

BSc. Biological subject – 78.92

BSc. Non Biological subject – 84.62

